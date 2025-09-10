Hamza Tariq

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
I am a PhD student in cognitive psychology at the University of Waterloo and a member of the Reasoning and Decision Making Lab. My research has explored how people evaluate errors, with a focus on conventionality, status quo bias, and algorithm aversion. My more recent work examines how people interpret variability - or“noise” - in estimates, and how it shapes their confidence and future decisions.

I completed a BA in Political Science (2018) from Western University, followed by a BA in Psychology (2021) and an MA in Cognitive Psychology (2024) from the University of Waterloo. Beyond my academic work, I've consulted with local organizations on behavior-focused projects and I'm passionate about science communication and making insights from decision science more accessible to a broader audience.

Outside of research, I enjoy spending time with my dogs and finding humour wherever I can.

Experience
  • –present PhD Student, University of Waterloo
Education
  • 2024 University of Waterloo, Master of Arts (Cognitive Psychology)

