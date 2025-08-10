403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Historic Peace Agreement Between Congo, Rwanda Restores Hope For Stability In East Africa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Report by: Mustafa Al-Mareni)
RABAT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda began implementing the historic peace agreement they signed in Washington on June 27, 2025, aiming to end a nearly 30-year armed conflict in the Great Lakes region that has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.
The agreement comes after joint mediation between the United States and Qatar, with the participation of the African Union, amid widespread hope for achieving lasting stability in the region, which has witnessed repeated tensions and conflicts due to ethnic and political differences.
The origins of the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo date back many years and escalated after the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, which claimed the lives of approximately 800,000 people from the Tutsi and "moderate" Hutu ethnic groups. Hutu extremists led the genocide with the support of government forces, which prompted the Rwandan Patriotic Front forces, led by Paul Kagame, to take control of Kigali, which led to the flight of approximately one million Hutus to eastern Congo, fearing revenge.
Tensions flared in eastern Congo between ethnic groups, particularly between the Banyamulenge of Tutsis and Hutu refugees, leading to the Rwandan army intervening twice between 1996 and 1998, claiming to be pursuing those involved in the genocide.
The following years saw an escalation of conflicts with the emergence of armed groups such as the March 23 Movement, which carried out attacks against the Congolese army. Kinshasa accused Rwanda of providing military and financial support, a charge Kigali denied.
After the escalation of fighting in early 2025 and the advance (March 23) in several areas, international parties responded to pressure to resolve the conflict.
In March 2025, Doha hosted a tripartite meeting bringing together the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Rwandan and Congolese presidents, where they all emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue to achieve peace.
In April 2025, Doha also hosted a six-party meeting, in which the US participated, and the parties declared their commitment to peace and development in the region.
The US subsequently became involved in mediation after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi expressed interest in investing in rare earths in his country, which strengthened Washington's enthusiasm for the agreement's success.
On June 18, 2025, Rwanda and Congo signed a draft peace agreement in Washington, followed by the final signing on June 27, in the presence of senior officials from both countries and international mediators.
The agreement includes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both parties and an end to hostilities, including a cessation of cross-border military operations and support for armed groups, with Kinshasa committing to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and Kigali agreeing to withdraw its forces and dismantle border defenses within three months, in addition to a ban on support for rebel groups such as the M23 movement and support for efforts to disarm, demobilize, and verify the identities of combatants.
It also stipulates the establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days to track armed groups and share intelligence under the supervision of the US and Qatar, ensuring the safe return of refugees and displaced persons while facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and cooperating with the UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo (MONUSCO) to enhance the protection of civilians and ensure the freedom of movement of the mission and the safety of its personnel.
The agreement represents a historic step toward achieving peace and stability in a region that has suffered from years of armed conflict and ethnic tensions.
It reflects the role of international mediation, particularly the US and Qatar, in facilitating dialogue between the two parties. The joint security mechanism and economic integration are expected to contribute to building trust between the two parties and creating a conducive environment for development and investment, thus supporting the stability of the Great Lakes region and alleviating the suffering of the civilian population. (end)
mry
RABAT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda began implementing the historic peace agreement they signed in Washington on June 27, 2025, aiming to end a nearly 30-year armed conflict in the Great Lakes region that has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.
The agreement comes after joint mediation between the United States and Qatar, with the participation of the African Union, amid widespread hope for achieving lasting stability in the region, which has witnessed repeated tensions and conflicts due to ethnic and political differences.
The origins of the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo date back many years and escalated after the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, which claimed the lives of approximately 800,000 people from the Tutsi and "moderate" Hutu ethnic groups. Hutu extremists led the genocide with the support of government forces, which prompted the Rwandan Patriotic Front forces, led by Paul Kagame, to take control of Kigali, which led to the flight of approximately one million Hutus to eastern Congo, fearing revenge.
Tensions flared in eastern Congo between ethnic groups, particularly between the Banyamulenge of Tutsis and Hutu refugees, leading to the Rwandan army intervening twice between 1996 and 1998, claiming to be pursuing those involved in the genocide.
The following years saw an escalation of conflicts with the emergence of armed groups such as the March 23 Movement, which carried out attacks against the Congolese army. Kinshasa accused Rwanda of providing military and financial support, a charge Kigali denied.
After the escalation of fighting in early 2025 and the advance (March 23) in several areas, international parties responded to pressure to resolve the conflict.
In March 2025, Doha hosted a tripartite meeting bringing together the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Rwandan and Congolese presidents, where they all emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue to achieve peace.
In April 2025, Doha also hosted a six-party meeting, in which the US participated, and the parties declared their commitment to peace and development in the region.
The US subsequently became involved in mediation after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi expressed interest in investing in rare earths in his country, which strengthened Washington's enthusiasm for the agreement's success.
On June 18, 2025, Rwanda and Congo signed a draft peace agreement in Washington, followed by the final signing on June 27, in the presence of senior officials from both countries and international mediators.
The agreement includes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both parties and an end to hostilities, including a cessation of cross-border military operations and support for armed groups, with Kinshasa committing to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and Kigali agreeing to withdraw its forces and dismantle border defenses within three months, in addition to a ban on support for rebel groups such as the M23 movement and support for efforts to disarm, demobilize, and verify the identities of combatants.
It also stipulates the establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days to track armed groups and share intelligence under the supervision of the US and Qatar, ensuring the safe return of refugees and displaced persons while facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and cooperating with the UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo (MONUSCO) to enhance the protection of civilians and ensure the freedom of movement of the mission and the safety of its personnel.
The agreement represents a historic step toward achieving peace and stability in a region that has suffered from years of armed conflict and ethnic tensions.
It reflects the role of international mediation, particularly the US and Qatar, in facilitating dialogue between the two parties. The joint security mechanism and economic integration are expected to contribute to building trust between the two parties and creating a conducive environment for development and investment, thus supporting the stability of the Great Lakes region and alleviating the suffering of the civilian population. (end)
mry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment