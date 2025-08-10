403
Modi Thanks Putin for Ukraine War Update
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for keeping him informed about the efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as per a message posted on Modi’s official X account on Friday.
Modi described the phone conversation they had earlier that day as “a very good and detailed conversation,” calling Putin a “friend” and expressing gratitude for the update on the current situation.
The exchange also covered bilateral ties between the two nations and discussed Putin’s planned visit to India later this year, according to the statement.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs on Indian exports, framing the action as retaliation against New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of Russian products, which Trump argued indirectly supported Moscow’s military in its campaign against Ukraine.
Despite this, Indian officials have resisted the pressure, maintaining that domestic companies are free to procure essential materials from any suppliers they prefer.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently held talks with Putin in Moscow, with both parties describing the discussions as significant strides toward settling the Ukraine crisis.
Nonetheless, Washington has yet to indicate any intention to remove the tariffs on Indian goods.
The Kremlin revealed that Putin shared with Modi the details of his conversations with Witkoff.
Meanwhile, the Indian prime minister reaffirmed New Delhi’s steadfast backing for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.
In parallel, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is currently in Russia engaging in high-level meetings, including discussions on Friday with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manurov, focusing on collaboration in strategic sectors.
