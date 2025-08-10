AEE Honors Princess Sumaya University Energy Engineers Club

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) – The Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) honored the Energy Engineers Club at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) for its distinguished initiatives and leadership in promoting sustainable energy locally and internationally.The recognition follows a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and fostering innovation in the energy sector among students and the academic community.The AEE awarded the club's president, student Lara Mhanna, the FAEE Scholarship 2025, in recognition of her leadership and active contributions. The scholarship includes a cash prize and an invitation to attend the AEE World Conference, to be held Sept. 17–19 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with the participation of leading experts and policymakers in the global energy sector.PSUT President Wijdan Abu Elhaija praised the achievement as a testament to students' commitment and their growing role in advancing sustainable solutions and technical innovation in energy. She expressed pride in the work of student clubs and the Office of Student Clubs and Cultural Activities at the Deanship of Student Affairs.Club advisor Ayman Fazaa said the club, established in 2013, is affiliated with AEE and has been active in organizing events and field visits related to energy systems, particularly renewable energy such as solar and wind. He noted that members have participated in numerous local and international conferences and have won multiple global awards for initiatives promoting public awareness of energy challenges in Jordan and offering alternative clean energy and efficiency solutions.