Monster Energy's Jhancarlos Gonzalez Takes Third Place At The SLS Cleveland Takeover Street Skateboarding Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Street League Skateboarding (SLS) was started in 2010 by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek with Monster Energy as a foundational sponsor. Today, SLS is respected as the world's leading competition series for authentic street skateboarding. Every year, the world's best street skaters are officially crowned at the end of the season in the SLS Super Crown World Championship.

This weekend's Cleveland event marked the third SLS Spot Takeover contest on the 2025 SLS World Tour. Riders competed on a realistic obstacle course designed by expert park builders, California Skateparks. Boasting an 11-stair handrail as well as a street gap with an out-rail, the Cleveland course rewarded big and technical tricks in front of a high-energy crowd.

The action culminated on Saturday in the Men's Takeover final, as ten of the world's best skateboarders brought their tricks to the technical course. Every rider received seven attempts to build a winning score composed of their three highest-ranked tricks, and the level of difficulty was off the charts.

Dropping into the final with confidence, Monster Energy's Gonzalez built the foundation for his podium score by landing three highly technical tricks back-to-back. The Colombian street skater started his final by putting down a technical Caballerial backside lipslide on the big rail for 7.7 points. Maintaining his momentum, Gonzalez followed up with a switch frontside hurricane the rail for 8.2 points. On his third attempt, he climbed all the way into first place with a switch backside tailslide on the rail for 7.4 points.

As the final came down to last attempts, Gonzalez found himself bumped from the top spot but fired back with one of the weekend's highest-scoring moves: A Caballerial frontside noseslide the big rail earned Gonzalez 9.0 points and third place in the SLS Cleveland Takeover with a total score of 24.9 points.

Also raising the bar at North Coast Yard, 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Julian Agliardi from Long Beach, California, first had to earn his place in the final by competing in the Wildcard Qualifier earlier on Saturday. With moves like 360 kickflip 50-50 grind the big rail, Agliardi unlocked his spot in the final 10. Once the action moved into finals, Agliardi posted a kickflip backside lipslide for 6.5 points. On his last attempt, the young upstart joined the Nine Club by landing a complex bigspin hurricane the big rail for 9.0 points and seventh place with a final score of 15.5 points.

Stay tuned for the season's final SLS Takeover event to be announced. The series will also stoke fans with more stadium-sized SLS events in Paris, France (October 11), and the SLS Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil (December 6-7).

