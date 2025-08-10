RMH Systems Acquires Complete Solution Robotics, Expanding Automation And Robotics Capabilities

MENAFN - News Direct) ">RMH Systems (RMH), a leading provider of turnkey automation, material handling, packaging, and industrial scale solutions, has acquired Complete Solution Robotics, LLC (CSR), a respected robotics and automation solutions provider based in Loveland, Colorado. CSR marks RMH's first add-on acquisition since partnering with Rotunda Capital Partners in February 2025.

The acquisition expands RMH's in-house engineering expertise, strengthens its regional footprint in the Mountain West, and advances its position as a full-service systems integrator. CSR brings a strong history of designing intelligent, custom automation systems for manufacturers, warehouses, and distribution centers. The partnership also introduces RMH's material handling and packaging capabilities to CSR's customer base-broadening the range of solutions available to both companies' customers.

RMH and CSR have previously partnered on automation projects, discovering a shared commitment to engineering excellence, customer-first service, and innovative problem-solving. This acquisition supports RMH's broader growth strategy to meet the increasing demand for integrated automation solutions-all under one roof.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CSR team to RMH,” said Ryan Howard, President of RMH.“Their engineering strength and values-driven culture align perfectly with RMH. This acquisition supports RMH's broader growth strategy to meet the increasing demand for integrated automation, material handling and packaging solutions-all under one roof.”

CSR founder, Mike W. Olson, will remain onboard to lead RMH's robotics division. With 30 years of experience in the robotics industry, he will continue to support existing customers and help expand RMH's robotic solutions offering. Olson shared his vision for the company's continued growth, stating“Our mission has always been to give customers peace of mind-to be the trusted partner who takes a project from concept to completion and delivers a solution that works. With this transaction, we can now offer an even wider range of solutions and support from a single, reliable source.”

By combining forces, RMH Systems and CSR are better positioned to deliver complete, end-to-end solutions-from robotic cells and palletizing systems to conveyors, packaging equipment, and industrial scales-across the Midwest, Mountain West, and beyond.

About RMH Systems

RMH Systems is a comprehensive material handling, packaging, and automation solutions provider, serving clients across a diversified set of end markets throughout the Midwest and beyond. RMH Systems has built its industry leading reputation by delivering industry-leading products, services, engineering, integration and customized solutions since 1936. For more information, visit .

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business & residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit .