Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eritrea: Eye Surgery Conducted On 260 Citizens In Akordet


2025-08-10 05:00:16
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Cataract surgery has been performed on 260 citizens, including 11 children, at Akordet Hospital.

Dr. Eyob Beyene, an eye surgery specialist at Birhan Aini Hospital in Asmara, said the program was part of nationwide efforts to prevent blindness, and that it has so far yielded commendable results.

Dr. Eyob noted that eye surgeries were previously conducted in collaboration with foreign experts, but are now being carried out with full local capacity. He urged citizens with eye problems to avoid relying on traditional practices and instead seek treatment at health facilities.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the medical services they received.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN10082025004934011406ID1109908062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search