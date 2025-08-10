Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Suspends Military Equipment Exports to Israel

Germany Suspends Military Equipment Exports to Israel


2025-08-10 04:34:33
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Friday that Germany will immediately halt all military equipment exports that could be deployed in the Gaza Strip.

This move follows the Israeli cabinet’s authorization of military actions aimed at seizing control of the Gaza Strip. Merz called on the Israeli leadership to "refrain from taking further steps to annex the West Bank."

Expressing serious concern over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, Merz emphasized that Israel holds increased responsibility amid its ongoing offensive to address the urgent needs of civilians in the territory. He urged Israel to permit unrestricted humanitarian aid, including shipments from the United Nations and various non-governmental organizations.

"Following the positive steps taken in recent days, Israel must continue to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable manner," Merz said.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109908034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search