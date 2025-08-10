403
Germany Suspends Military Equipment Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Friday that Germany will immediately halt all military equipment exports that could be deployed in the Gaza Strip.
This move follows the Israeli cabinet’s authorization of military actions aimed at seizing control of the Gaza Strip. Merz called on the Israeli leadership to "refrain from taking further steps to annex the West Bank."
Expressing serious concern over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, Merz emphasized that Israel holds increased responsibility amid its ongoing offensive to address the urgent needs of civilians in the territory. He urged Israel to permit unrestricted humanitarian aid, including shipments from the United Nations and various non-governmental organizations.
"Following the positive steps taken in recent days, Israel must continue to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable manner," Merz said.
