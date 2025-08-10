403
Norwegian Jewel & Pearl Upgrades: New Vibe Beach Club, Europe Itineraries & More
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) The new enhancements aboard the two Jewel-Class ships showcase NCL's commitment to delivering guests more to do and more to enjoy while offering the freedom and flexibility to design their very best holiday.
On both ships, guests will enjoy the addition of the popular, adults-only outdoor oasis Vibe Beach Club, which will replace the additional sundeck on deck 14 (separate from the main pool) and offer an additional hot tub, as well as 54 premium lounge chairs and seven new private cabanas to soak up the sun. Guests can escape to a quiet, serene atmosphere at Vibe Beach Club with expansive views of the ocean; a full-service private bar; and personalised services including water spritzers, chilled towels and fruit skewers. As the guest-favorite venue sells out quickly, future cruisers can now pre-book a cabana or pass to the exclusive retreat on board Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Jewel.
Following her three-week dry dock from 25 Sept, 2025 – 15 Oct, 2025, Norwegian Jewel will sail Panama Canal and Caribbean cruises from Miami. Norwegian Pearl’s revitalizations will take place from 3 -23 Nov, 2025 before offering a variety of Bahamas, Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises from Miami.
Following these revitalisations, both ships will return to Europe for seasonal deployments. From April to October 2026, Norwegian Pearl will offer a variety of itineraries across the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, with convenient departure points including Athens (Piraeus), Barcelona, Istanbul, and Venice (Ravenna and Trieste). Then in 2027, Norwegian Jewel will set sail on a curated series of Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages, operating from June to September with embarkations from Copenhagen, Helsinki, and London (Southampton).
Guests can take advantage of NCL’s More At Sea including over $3,250 in value: Value is per balcony stateroom and is based on a 7-Day Cruise assuming 3 sea days. Applicable to 1st and 2nd guests. Exclusions apply for Unlimited Premium Beverages, Specialty Dining Package & More. Other restrictions may apply.
