403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitget Launches Instant Deposits for Visa and Mastercard
(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Global, 7 August , 2025 – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially released conversion payout feature that allows users to instantly convert crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) into fiat and deposit the funds directly to their Visa or Mastercard. This rollout significantly reduces the time and complexity typically associated with off-ramping, offering a faster and more secure alternative to bank transfers and peer-to-peer transactions.
Supporting over 140 fiat currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, the feature provides worldwide access. Bitget’s card-based payout removes intermediary delays, enabling real-time deposits. It also eliminates third-party risks often associated with P2P platforms, improving both transaction speed and success rates.
With the advancement of existing credit and debit card channels, the feature offers a streamlined off-ramp process. Users can access the service directly from Bitget’s “Buy & Sell Crypto” page by selecting the ‘Sell Crypto’ option, choosing their card, and receiving fiat instantly without the usual waiting period or bottlenecks tied to banking networks.
“Integrating crypto into daily life means making it as simple to use as traditional money,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Visa and Mastercard are among the most widely accepted payment methods worldwide. Giving our users the ability to convert crypto and access funds instantly on these platforms is a crucial step toward making digital assets more functional for real life utility.”
The payout feature shows Bitget’s focus on building efficient, real-world bridges between crypto and traditional finance. The upgraded feature allows users to quickly liquidate digital assets and access fiat with minimal friction, expanding crypto’s utility for global everyday transactions.
The Visa and Mastercard payout feature is part of a global strategy to improve fiat accessibility across the Bitget ecosystem. Recent updates have expanded on-ramp and off-ramp options with faster processing, increased currency support, and local payment integrations. These efforts aim to remove barriers between digital assets and real-world use, enabling users to manage, convert, and spend their crypto with the same ease as any fiat account.
Supporting over 140 fiat currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, the feature provides worldwide access. Bitget’s card-based payout removes intermediary delays, enabling real-time deposits. It also eliminates third-party risks often associated with P2P platforms, improving both transaction speed and success rates.
With the advancement of existing credit and debit card channels, the feature offers a streamlined off-ramp process. Users can access the service directly from Bitget’s “Buy & Sell Crypto” page by selecting the ‘Sell Crypto’ option, choosing their card, and receiving fiat instantly without the usual waiting period or bottlenecks tied to banking networks.
“Integrating crypto into daily life means making it as simple to use as traditional money,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Visa and Mastercard are among the most widely accepted payment methods worldwide. Giving our users the ability to convert crypto and access funds instantly on these platforms is a crucial step toward making digital assets more functional for real life utility.”
The payout feature shows Bitget’s focus on building efficient, real-world bridges between crypto and traditional finance. The upgraded feature allows users to quickly liquidate digital assets and access fiat with minimal friction, expanding crypto’s utility for global everyday transactions.
The Visa and Mastercard payout feature is part of a global strategy to improve fiat accessibility across the Bitget ecosystem. Recent updates have expanded on-ramp and off-ramp options with faster processing, increased currency support, and local payment integrations. These efforts aim to remove barriers between digital assets and real-world use, enabling users to manage, convert, and spend their crypto with the same ease as any fiat account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment