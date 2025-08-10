160 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Hardest Sector Is Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 10, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 79 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 146 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,157 shellings, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,910 loitering munitions to hit targets," the report said.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Lvove in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas where Russian invaders had concentrated personnel and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control center, one cannon, and one Buk anti-aircraft missile system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 16 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of nine guided bombs, and carried out 267 artillery attacks, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the aggressor stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the area of the village of Vovchansk and toward the villages of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were six attacks by the invaders over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk and Kovalivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, and in the direction toward the settlements of Olhivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk sector, over the past day, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoeokonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Zatyshok, and toward the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, and Sukhenke.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temyrivka, and toward the settlements of Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrograd, Zelenyi Hai, Filia, Komyshuvakha, and Tolstoi.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to advance toward the fortifications of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to August 10, 2025, amount to about 1,063,240 people, including 950 more yesterday.

