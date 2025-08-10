403
Trump declares trade discussions with India are over
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced that trade negotiations with India have been paused until the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries is resolved. On Wednesday, the White House imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, doubling the existing tariffs to a total of 50%, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil as the reason. These new tariffs will take effect on August 27, according to Trump’s executive order.
When asked if he anticipated renewed trade talks with India following the tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.” The two nations had been in discussions for several months about a trade deal, but talks stalled when the US requested exemptions for agricultural and dairy products.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded on Thursday, emphasizing that protecting the interests of farmers remains a priority for India amid the tariff impositions.
Earlier, Trump claimed India had offered to remove tariffs on US goods entirely, but he rejected the offer, citing India’s oil purchases from Russia. He accused India of profiting from selling Russian oil and expressed disregard for the human cost of the conflict in Ukraine.
India’s Foreign Ministry stated that its Russian imports are driven by market factors and the need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion population. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, bilateral trade between the US and India reached $131.8 billion, with India enjoying a $41.18 billion trade surplus, according to Indian government data.
