No-Code AI Platform Market Size To Reach USD 32.45 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 9, 2025 2:46 am - The no-code AI platform market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.5%.

August 09, 2025 - The rising trend of AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is a key driver of revenue growth in the no-code AI platform market. AIaaS enables businesses to access advanced AI capabilities without heavy upfront investments in infrastructure or specialized talent. No-code AI platforms integrate seamlessly with AIaaS offerings, allowing users to build, deploy, and scale AI models through simple interfaces. This combination reduces development time, lowers operational costs, and expands AI adoption among SMEs and non-technical users. As demand for cost-effective, scalable AI solutions increases, vendors offering AIaaS-compatible no-code platforms are capturing significant market share and driving revenue growth of the market.

In September 2025, for instance, OrionVM, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider and cloud computing pioneer, announced a partnership with Blaize, an AI computing innovator transforming edge and automotive computing solutions. Together, they introduced a new AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offering. This unique collaboration aims to help organizations across various industries deploy AI solutions more quickly and efficiently, enabling advanced machine learning on large-scale datasets. No-code AI platforms integrated with such AIaaS solutions enable faster model development, real-time analytics, and deployment without requiring deep technical skills. This accelerates AI adoption across industries, increases demand for easy-to-use AI development tools, and drives revenue growth of the market.

However, lack of model transparency and explainability is a significant factor restraining revenue growth of the no-code market. Many businesses are cautious about adopting AI solutions when they cannot clearly understand how models generate outputs. This is especially critical in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and insurance, where compliance and accountability are essential. Limited explainability reduces trust, hinders decision-making, and raises concerns over bias or errors. As a result, potential clients delay or limit investment in no-code AI platforms. It is slowing market expansion despite growing demand for accessible AI solutions.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on end-use, the no-code AI platform market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others.

BFSI segment is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for automation, agility, and data-driven decision-making. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting no-code AI solutions to optimize processes such as loan approvals, fraud detection, customer onboarding, and risk evaluation, minimizing dependence on IT teams and complex coding. In October 2024, AI platform provider Uptiq launched the developer edition of its AI Workbench, a next-generation platform designed to help developers create AI Agents and agentic applications tailored for the financial services industry.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in 2024, supported by its advanced technological infrastructure, strong base of leading technology providers, and early adoption of AI across industries. Companies in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly leveraging no-code AI platforms to drive digital transformation, cut development costs, and enable non-technical teams to create AI-powered applications. Growing investment in AI infrastructure is further boosting market revenue growth in the region. For example, in January 2025, the U.S. President announced that the private sector would invest up to USD 500 billion to advance the country's artificial intelligence infrastructure. This rise in AI-focused investments is fueling broad adoption of no-code platforms across various industries in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The No-code AI Platform market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oGoogle (Alphabet Inc.)

oLobe (Microsoft)

oAmazon Web Services (AWS)

oIBM Corporation

oCaspio, Inc

oAkkio Inc.

oDataRobot

oObviously

oClarifai, Inc

oRocket (DhiWise)

oRapidMiner

oLevity AI

oPredictNow

oCreateML (Apple)

oMonkeyLearn

Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors

Loyola AI: On July 25, 2025, Orangekloud Technology Inc. introduced eMOBIQ AI, a no-code development platform that uses natural language to create, customize, and deploy enterprise-grade applications. The platform incorporates AI agents and intelligent automation to cut development time and costs, while enabling deployment across both web and mobile environments from a unified interface. Its key benefits include faster time-to-value, a business-focused architecture, and significant reductions in development effort and expense.

Accenture: On April 17, 2025, Kogo AI and Qualcomm Technologies formed a strategic partnership to create and deliver a secure, enterprise-grade private AI platform optimized for high-performance and compliant deployments. This joint private AI stack includes more than 60 pre-built, no-code AI agents for tasks such as customer service and claims processing, as well as no-code tools for model fine-tuning and deployment.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global no-code AI platform market on the basis of component, technology, deployment, data modality, application, end-use and region:

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

o AI Platforms

oServices

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oMachine learning (ML)

oNatural Language Processing (NLP)

oComputer Vision

oPredictive Analytics

oOthers

.Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oCloud-Based

oOn-Premise

.Data Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oText Data

oImage Data

oVideo Data

oTabular Data

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oCustomer Service Automation

oMarketing & Sales Analytics

oBusiness Intelligence & Reporting

oPredictive Maintenance

oFraud Detection

oDocument Processing/Automation

oOthers

. End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oBFSI

oHealthcare

oRetail & E-Commerce

oManufacturing

oIT & Telecom

oEducation

oMedia & Entertainment

oEnergy & Utilities

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oLatin America

oMiddle East & Africa

