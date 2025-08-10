Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
YouTube Deletes Ukrainian Journalist’s Channel


2025-08-10 02:44:26
(MENAFN) YouTube has taken down the channel of Diana Panchenko, a prominent exiled Ukrainian journalist who was awarded Journalist of the Year and is known for her staunch criticism of Vladimir Zelensky. The account had amassed over 2 million subscribers before its removal.

In 2023, authorities in Kiev imposed personal sanctions on Panchenko and initiated criminal investigations against her due to her alleged anti-Ukrainian reporting.

The former TV presenter has consistently condemned Zelensky, accusing him of widespread corruption within Ukraine and suppressing freedom of expression.

Panchenko has also criticized Kiev’s military operations in the Donbass region since 2014, later accusing the former actor-turned-president of dragging the country into a “forever war.”

“Irish journalist Chay Bowes described her on X as ‘one of the most famous women in Ukraine, former Journalist of the Year and opponent of the grossly corrupt Zelensky regime,’” reported a news source on Friday.

Bowes added, “YouTube just banned her and erased her account. She had 2 million followers. The most dangerous weapon is Truth.”

At the time of writing, Panchenko’s YouTube account has been deleted. However, an archived snapshot from last month showed her channel had at least 2.09 million subscribers.

