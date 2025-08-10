403
Half dozen wounded in US shooting spree
(MENAFN) Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland, in what police believe was a targeted attack.
According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, some of the victims had been sitting on a porch or leaning against a car while eating when a gunman opened fire. The child suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is expected to recover, while one victim remains in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. Homicide and district detectives, along with fire and EMS crews, responded to the scene.
Authorities closed several streets and urged residents to avoid the area. Investigators are speaking with witnesses and victims to determine the motive, but no arrests have been made.
The shooting occurred in Park Heights, a predominantly Black neighborhood in northwest Baltimore, home to the Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes. The area has long struggled with economic hardship and high levels of violent crime.
Baltimore has recorded 68 homicides in the first half of 2025—down from 88 in the same period last year—yet the city remains among the top five in the U.S. for murder rates, a reputation cemented in popular culture by the TV series The Wire.
