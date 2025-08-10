Football Buzz: Sesko Unveiled, Isak Uncertainty And Rodri Injury Update

Manchester United unveiled new signing Benjamin Sesko, while Newcastle's Alexander Isak faces transfer speculation amidst a Liverpool bid.

Manchester United fans got their first glimpse of new signing Benjamin Sesko as the club unveiled the £73.7 million striker at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old, brought in from RB Leipzig on a contract running until 2030, was introduced ahead of United's 1-1 friendly draw with Fiorentina - a match that also served as a tribute to returning goalkeeper David De Gea.

United are paying Leipzig €76.5m (£66.3m) with a further €8.5m (£7.4m) potentially due in add-ons. Sesko spoke with excitement about his new chapter:

“From the moment I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family atmosphere here. This is the perfect place to push myself to the maximum and achieve all my ambitions. I'm eager to start working with Ruben [Amorim] and connect with my team-mates so we can achieve success together.”

United fans will be hoping the Slovenian forward delivers on his promise as the new season approaches.

Isak's Future Out of Howe's Hands

Over at Newcastle, Alexander Isak was a notable absentee again, and speculation over his future refuses to go away. Liverpool have already tested the Magpies' resolve with a £110 million bid for the 25-year-old Swede, who still has three years left on his deal.

Manager Eddie Howe admitted the matter may be beyond him:

“That's a decision I won't make – it will be for other people to decide.”

The uncertainty comes on the same weekend Liverpool pocketed funds from Darwin Nunez's move to Saudi side Al Hilal, reportedly worth £46m up front.

Rodri Faces More Time Out

Manchester City are set to be without midfield enforcer Rodri a little longer. The Spain international, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury but returned towards the end, picked up a new groin problem during City's Club World Cup loss to Al Hilal last month.

Manager Pep Guardiola offered an update:

“Rodri's getting better, but he had a big injury in the last game against Al Hilal about five or six weeks ago. He's been training and improved in the last few days, but I think after the international break is when he'll be fully fit.”

No Opening Win for Stelling's Hartlepool

In the National League, Hartlepool began their campaign with a goalless draw at Yeovil. Among the 199 travelling fans was club legend and former honorary president Jeff Stelling, watching from the stands following a fall-out with chairman Raj Singh - who had controversially requested that the broadcaster be banned from away boardrooms earlier this year.

Today's Highlights



Community Shield: Crystal Palace (FA Cup winners) vs Liverpool (Premier League champions) at Wembley.

Championship: Leicester City, recently relegated from the top flight, host struggling Sheffield Wednesday as they aim for a strong start towards promotion. Scottish Premiership: Champions Celtic travel to Aberdeen for a lunchtime kick-off, looking to build on last weekend's narrow win over St Mirren.