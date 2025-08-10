Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers

North Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers


2025-08-10 01:47:11
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Saturday that North Korea has begun dismantling its propaganda loudspeakers, signaling a potential reduction in hostilities with Seoul.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the dismantling process is underway in specific sections of the front-line area, though it remains uncertain at this stage whether the removal will extend to all border regions, a news agency reported.

This development comes after the South Korean military took down its own propaganda loudspeakers along the border earlier this week, an action intended to help alleviate inter-Korean tensions.

Nearly two months earlier, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung had ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts in front-line zones as part of measures to enhance relations with Pyongyang.

Subsequently, North Korea responded by halting its broadcasts in a reciprocal gesture.

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109907612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search