North Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Saturday that North Korea has begun dismantling its propaganda loudspeakers, signaling a potential reduction in hostilities with Seoul.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the dismantling process is underway in specific sections of the front-line area, though it remains uncertain at this stage whether the removal will extend to all border regions, a news agency reported.
This development comes after the South Korean military took down its own propaganda loudspeakers along the border earlier this week, an action intended to help alleviate inter-Korean tensions.
Nearly two months earlier, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung had ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts in front-line zones as part of measures to enhance relations with Pyongyang.
Subsequently, North Korea responded by halting its broadcasts in a reciprocal gesture.
