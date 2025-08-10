Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leaders Of Several European Countries And EU Issue Statement On Peace In Ukraine

2025-08-10 01:05:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is said in a joint statement by President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of Finland Alexander Stubb on peace for Ukraine ahead of President Trump's planned meeting with President Putin

European leaders welcomed President Trump's work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. They expressed their conviction that only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation to end their illegal war can succeed.

The Heads of State and Government stated they stand ready“to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation”.

They stated that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests.

Read also: White House is considering inviting Zelensky to Alaska for talks - NBC News

“We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny,” the statement reads.

It notes that meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations,” the leaders stated.

They reiterated that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and successive Russian commitments. We underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests. And we will continue to cooperate closely with President Trump and with the United States of America, and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for a peace in Ukraine that protects our vital security interests,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Photo is illustrative

