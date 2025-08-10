From SEO To AIO: Building The Business Blueprint For Onlineadvantages.Digital's AI Search Era

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Advantages today released Part 2 of its 60-day public case study documenting the transformation from a traditional SEO agency into an AIO-first, AI-powered, automation-driven marketing firm.

Titled From SEO to AIO: Building the Business Blueprint for OnlineAdvantages's AI Search Era, this installment focuses on defining the agency's updated service lineup, integrating automation tools, and setting measurable goals for the 60-day reinvention journey.

"This stage is all about clarity," said Matt Maglodi, founder of Online Advantages. "Before we touch the new website, we need to know exactly what we're offering, which services we're keeping from traditional SEO, and what new capabilities we'll bring into the AI search era."

In Part 2, Online Advantages outlines:



Core services for the AI search landscape, including AI Overviews optimization, semantic search content, automation workflows, and advanced analytics.

Legacy SEO tactics that still deliver ROI in 2025. Key performance goals to hit before the 60-day transformation is complete.

Part 2 of the series is live now:



About Online Advantages

Founded in 2012, Online Advantages helps businesses grow through innovative SEO, content marketing, and marketing automation strategies. Now entering a new era as OnlineAdvantages, the agency is committed to helping clients dominate both traditional search and AI-driven search results.

SOURCE Online Advantages

