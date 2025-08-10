Onlineadvantages.Digital Launches 60-Day Journey From SEO To AIO-First Digital Marketing Agency

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Advantages today announced the launch of a 60-day public case study documenting its transformation from a traditional SEO and internet marketing agency into an AIO-first, AI-powered, automation-driven marketing firm.

Titled From SEO to AIO: The Roadmap to Reinvention, this 10-part blog and press release series will share every step of the agency's pivot to AI Overviews optimization, semantic search strategies, and automation-first client services.



"This isn't just a rebrand - it's a complete rebuild of our agency model to match the way search, content, and marketing automation work in 2025," said Matt Maglodi, founder of Online Advantages. "We're designing our new website, OnlineAdvantages, to reflect the exact services, pricing, and results we deliver in this AI-driven landscape."

Part 1 of the series is live now:



About Online Advantages

Founded in 2012, Online Advantages helps businesses grow through innovative SEO, content marketing, and marketing automation strategies. Now entering a new era as OnlineAdvantages, the agency is committed to helping clients dominate both traditional search and AI-driven search results.

SOURCE Online Advantages

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED