Al-Sisi, Türkiye's FM Discuss Boosting Ties, Regional Issues

Al-Sisi, Türkiye's FM Discuss Boosting Ties, Regional Issues
Egypt's presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which Al-Sisi warmly welcomed. The president noted the“qualitative development” in relations between Cairo and Ankara, particularly since the signing of a joint declaration in February 2024 to reactivate High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings and elevate them to the level of the two heads of state.
Both sides reaffirmed the importance of deepening economic cooperation and working towards raising bilateral trade to $15bn, as agreed during Al-Sisi's visit to Ankara in September 2024. They also discussed expanding Turkish private sector participation in investment projects in Egypt.
The talks addressed the situation in Gaza, with both parties rejecting any return to military occupation. They called for an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and detainees, and the rejection of any displacement of Palestinians.
Discussions also covered developments in Libya, Syria, and Sudan. Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's vision for achieving peace and stability in those countries, stressing the need to respect their sovereignty, preserve territorial integrity, and safeguard their peoples' resources.
