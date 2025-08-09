Tanishk Bagchi On Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up On Saiyaara Story And Global Charts Success
From wanting to become a pilot to becoming one of India's most celebrated music composers - Tanishk Bagchi's journey is a story of loss, resilience, and chart-topping hits. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction and Welcome 2:14 - Origins of Saiyaan: Creation process and emotional journey 5:43 - Production Details: Month-long journey with extensive collaborations 8:17 - Industry Support: Reactions from Varun Dhawan and others 12:31 - Remix Discussion: Views on being called the "Remix King" 15:45 - Musical Background: Personal story about sister and career shift 19:22 - Collaborations: Work with Zara and connection with Salma Agha 22:08 - Views on Trolling: Approach to criticism and social media 25:39 - Studio Game: Collab or Cancel with various artists 28:15 - Studio Confessions: Personal stories and experiences 31:47 - Closing Remarks This is Tanishk Bagchi like you've never seen him before - unfiltered, passionate, and proud of his musical journey. Watch now and step inside the mind of one of Bollywood's most versatile composers. Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography HMU: Ankita Ingale Editor: Arjun Nair Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment