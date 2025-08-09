Tanishk Bagchi On Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up On Saiyaara Story And Global Charts Success

From wanting to become a pilot to becoming one of India's most celebrated music composers - Tanishk Bagchi's journey is a story of loss, resilience, and chart-topping hits. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction and Welcome 2:14 - Origins of Saiyaan: Creation process and emotional journey 5:43 - Production Details: Month-long journey with extensive collaborations 8:17 - Industry Support: Reactions from Varun Dhawan and others 12:31 - Remix Discussion: Views on being called the "Remix King" 15:45 - Musical Background: Personal story about sister and career shift 19:22 - Collaborations: Work with Zara and connection with Salma Agha 22:08 - Views on Trolling: Approach to criticism and social media 25:39 - Studio Game: Collab or Cancel with various artists 28:15 - Studio Confessions: Personal stories and experiences 31:47 - Closing Remarks This is Tanishk Bagchi like you've never seen him before - unfiltered, passionate, and proud of his musical journey. Watch now and step inside the mind of one of Bollywood's most versatile composers. Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography HMU: Ankita Ingale Editor: Arjun Nair Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer

MENAFN09082025007385015968ID1109907185