India Welcomes August 15 US-Russia Summit In Alaska To End Ukraine War

India has welcomed the planned meeting between the United States and Russia in Alaska on August 15, aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs said the summit could pave the way for peace and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that“this is not an era of war.” India expressed readiness to support efforts towards resolving the crisis.

Trump and Putin to Meet in Alaska on August 15

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. Trump announced the meeting on social media, and a Kremlin spokesperson confirmed it, calling Alaska a logical choice because it is close to Russia.

Talks on Possible Peace Deal

Trump suggested that ending the war might require Ukraine to give up some land. He said some territories could be returned while others could be swapped. US media reports say the White House is discussing a proposal where Russia would keep Crimea and the Donbas region, while giving up control of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow reportedly made a similar proposal during earlier talks with Trump's envoy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any peace plan must include Ukraine and cannot involve giving away its land. He repeated that Ukraine's borders are set in its constitution and that no one has the right to change them. Zelenskyy said his country is ready for a 'real and lasting peace' but only one that protects Ukraine's sovereignty.

International reactions and uncertainty

The White House has not ruled out including Zelensky in next week's talks, but planning remains uncertain. European leaders have also been approached to support the possible agreement. However, past peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have failed, and major differences remain on issues like Ukraine's NATO membership and Russian troop withdrawals.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and now controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's counter-offensives have not forced Russia to retreat, and the conflict has caused heavy losses on both sides. Previous negotiations in Istanbul ended without progress, and Russia's conditions for peace include Ukraine becoming neutral, cutting its military, and lifting Western sanctions.