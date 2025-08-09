Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Predicated In 12 Provinces


2025-08-09 02:00:16
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has predicated heavy rains and flash floods in 12 provinces of the country.

In a statement, MoTCA said heavy rainfall and flash floods, thunder and lightning will likely lash Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Panjsher, Parwan, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Khost and Paktia provinces today (Saturday).

The amount of rainfall in different places is expected to be between 10 and 30 millimeters, MoTCA added.

The ministry also said strong winds accompanied by dust storms are also expected in the south-eastern, western and central provinces, with speeds ranging from 50 to 80 kilometres per hour in some areas.

kk/ma

MENAFN09082025000174011037ID1109906848

