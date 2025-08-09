INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Tempus AI, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - TEM
The class action concerns whether Tempus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until August 12, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Tempus securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .
On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on Tempus, describing a number of“concerns” about the Company. Among other issues, the Spruce Point report asserted that the Company used“aggressive accounting and financial reporting”; that several members of the Company's Board and“other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results”; and that“[k]ey strategic partnerships and deal announcement[s] with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI merit scrutiny.”
On this news, Tempus's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 28, 2025.
