India Can Emerge As A Strategic Exporter Of AI Talent To The World: Report

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) IT, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are undergoing rapid AI-led transformation, creating demand for new roles such as AI imaging specialists, prompt engineers, and smart grid analysts, a report of FICCI and KPMG India said in a joint report on Saturday.

The world transitions from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0, and India can emerge as a strategic exporter of AI talent, with countries like Germany, the UK, and the US facing acute shortages.

"However, only 26.1 per cent of Indian youth access formal vocational training, showing a gap in skilling amid the half-life of skills now has reduced to under five years, necessitating continuous upskilling," the report stated.

To seize this opportunity, the report recommends the creation of sector-specific AI skilling frameworks that align training with industry needs. It calls for the modernisation of Industrial Training Institutes to integrate AI readiness into curricula and offer clear mobility pathways to higher education.

Public–private investments in accelerated skilling, the establishment of localised AI hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and the promotion of vernacular and blended learning methods are also proposed.

The report further advocates embedding soft skills, aligning certifications with international standards, negotiating global talent mobility tracks, and ensuring ethical AI adoption that includes the representation of marginalised groups.

The report was officially released by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India.

Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and Head - Education and Skill Development, KPMG in India, said, 'India stands at a critical inflexion point. With the largest youth population and a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, it is uniquely positioned to lead the global workforce transformation."

"India's demographic edge, digital infrastructure, and startup ecosystem create strong foundations for an AI-driven future. Yet, challenges like informality, sectoral imbalance, and digital divides persist,” said Debabrata Ghosh, Partner- Education and Skill Development, KPMG in India.