Media reports UAE banning African state’s planes
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has prohibited Sudanese planes from landing at its airports, Sudan’s SUNA news agency reported Wednesday. The ban comes days after Sudan accused the UAE of backing foreign mercenaries involved in hostile actions within the country. According to Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE also blocked a Sudanese airliner from departing Abu Dhabi Airport.
The authority expressed surprise at the ban and said it is coordinating with relevant bodies to address the issue and reschedule affected flights. The UAE government has not yet responded officially.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sudan’s air force reportedly destroyed an Emirati aircraft landing at a paramilitary-controlled airport in Darfur, killing at least 40 people. The plane was said to be carrying Colombian mercenaries.
Relations between Sudan and the UAE have worsened since a violent civil war erupted in 2023 between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces. The conflict, now over two years long, has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands killed, including targeted attacks on ethnic groups in Darfur.
Sudan has accused the UAE of supplying and funding the RSF and severed diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi in May over sovereignty violations. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry claims to have “irrefutable” proof of UAE financing of Colombian fighters allied with the RSF. The UAE denies these allegations, calling them baseless and a distraction from Sudanese leadership’s role in the conflict’s continuation.
