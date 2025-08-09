403
Canyon Fire Sparks Mass Evacuations in Southern California
(MENAFN) A rapidly spreading wildfire in Southern California exploded from just 50 acres to 4,856 acres by Thursday night, prompting urgent evacuations near Lake Piru as firefighting teams launched an intense air and ground assault, officials reported.
The blaze, known as the Canyon Fire, ignited east of Lake Piru in Ventura County during the afternoon and swiftly crossed into Los Angeles County, according to fire authorities cited by a news outlet.
“The Canyon Fire is currently burning between Los Angeles County and Ventura County in the Piru Lake area. Several zones are under evacuation order and warning,” stated the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders affected the Lake Piru Recreation Area and nearby communities, while warnings extended to ranches located at the west end of Holser Canyon, as reported by media.
Firefighting aircraft continuously refilled water at Lake Piru, supporting ground crews battling to contain the fast-moving fire.
The origin of the Canyon Fire remains under investigation.
This blaze is among at least four active wildfires currently burning in the region.
California has already experienced more than 5,124 fires this year, scorching nearly 280,000 acres — almost three times the land burned by this point last year, according to state data cited by media.
