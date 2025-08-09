Indiaai, National Cancer Grid Launch CATCH Grant To Boost AI Innovations In Cancer Care

IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD), in collaboration with the National Cancer Grid (NCG), has announced the launch of the Cancer AI & Technology Challenge (CATCH) Grant Program, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release. This initiative seeks to support the development and deployment of innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to strengthen cancer screening, diagnostics, treatment support, and healthcare operations across India.

The CATCH Grant Program will provide up to Rs 50 lakh per project to selected teams comprising technology innovators and clinical institutions. The grants will be co-funded by IndiaAI and NCG.

The initiative is designed to catalyse the piloted deployment of AI solutions within the NCG hospital network, with the potential for future scale-up based on demonstrated clinical impact and operational readiness.

Successful pilot projects may also be eligible for an additional scale-up grant of up to Rs 1 crore, facilitated by IndiaAI, for wider deployment across the NCG network or through national implementation pathways.

The Challenge will focus on high-impact categories including AI-enabled screening, diagnostics, clinical decision support, patient engagement, operational efficiency, research, and data curation. A total of up to 10 proposals will be selected for piloting under this round, based on technical maturity, feasibility, and alignment with healthcare delivery needs.

Applicants may include startups, health technology companies, academic institutions, and public or private hospitals. Joint applications from Clinical Leads (hospitals or clinicians) and Technical Leads (technology developers) are encouraged. The program will emphasise responsible AI development, clinical validation, and readiness for deployment in Indian healthcare contexts.

Applications will be accepted through an online portal hosted by IndiaAI and NCG. The last date for submission is September 2, 2025.

IndiaAI, an IBD under the Digital India Corporation (DIC) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), is the implementation agency of the IndiaAI Mission, which aims to democratise AI's benefits across all strata of society, bolster India's global leadership in AI, foster technological self-reliance, and ensure ethical and responsible use of AI.