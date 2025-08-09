Rudrastra: India's Longest Freight Train Sets New Record

India marks a historic moment as 'Rudrastra' the country's longest freight train, takes to the tracks, showcasing unmatched power and efficiency in cargo movement. This engineering marvel promises to boost freight capacity and redefine rail transport in the nation.

