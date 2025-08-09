403
Trump states Ukraine war could have become ‘world war’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed that the Ukraine conflict risked escalating into World War III during Joe Biden’s presidency. Speaking at the White House, Trump said his administration has significantly de-escalated tensions between Moscow and Washington, which had reached a dangerous low under Biden. He described the conflict as “Biden’s war” and criticized the previous administration’s extensive military aid to Kiev, estimating it at $350 billion.
Trump suggested the conflict might be resolved soon and highlighted efforts to recoup some military aid costs through a minerals deal with Ukraine, although much of the country’s mineral wealth lies in regions now aligned with Russia.
The Kremlin has portrayed the war as a NATO proxy conflict, blaming Western military support and NATO’s expansion for fueling hostilities. Since returning to office, Trump has cut US arms shipments to Ukraine and, along with officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has labeled the war a proxy fight against Russia.
Russian and American leaders are set to focus on peace talks during their upcoming summit, according to Kremlin officials.
