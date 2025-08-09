NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Magid as the top provider of safety work gloves in its recently released report. The evaluation highlights the brand's performance in key areas such as safety compliance, product range, material innovation, and suitability for diverse industrial applications.

Magid - known for developing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE), including work gloves and sleeves, across various industries, from manufacturing and construction to warehousing and cleanroom environments.

The report highlights how the brand's product development stays closely aligned with real-world job requirements, delivering gloves designed to handle specific workplace risks - whether that's sharp edges, chemical exposure, or high heat. Used across a variety of safety-focused industries, the gloves were noted for striking a practical balance between protection, comfort, and compliance with occupational health standards.

A Continuing Focus on Workplace Safety

Hand injuries continue to rank among the most frequent workplace incidents across industrial settings, making protective gloves a critical part of any safety program. From cuts and punctures to chemical burns and impact injuries, gloves are often the last line of defense. As more industries adopt stricter safety protocols aligned with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the need for gloves that match specific hazards and performance standards is on the rise.

The report points out that no single glove fits every task. Jobs involving sharp metals, extreme temperatures, or chemical handling demand different materials and design features. With this in mind, the evaluation focused on gloves that not only meet safety benchmarks but also offer durability and real-world usability.

The reviewed products cover a wide range of needs - from polyurethane-coated gloves that enhance grip to nitrile options built for chemical resistance, as well as lightweight, cut-resistant sleeves for extended arm protection. These tools help companies address varied safety challenges while supporting compliance and everyday efficiency on the job.

Product Versatility: Standards Compliance & Cut Protection

Among the products featured in the report, several Magid gloves were noted for addressing overlapping safety needs.

At the center is the Magid D-ROC® 21G GPD412 , a 21-gauge ultra-thin polyurethane palm coated glove recognized for its balance of comfort, flexibility, and ANSI A4 cut resistance. Its lightweight construction is ideal for jobs requiring fine motor control, such as material handling, electrical work, or assembly line tasks where precision matters as much as protection.

For construction and heavy-duty applications, the Magid T-REX® Flex Series® TRX400 earned recognition for its impact resistance and durable design. With thermoplastic rubber (TPR) protection across the fingers and knuckles, plus a strong grip in oily environments, this glove suits high-impact tasks in fracking, demolition, and equipment handling.

Touchscreen compatibility is increasingly important in industrial workflows, and the Magid T-REX® TRX453 addresses this need by combining responsive touchscreen performance with ANSI A5 cut resistance and low-profile impact protection. This glove is well-suited for sectors such as oil and gas, mining, and field operations where rugged environments meet digital tools.

In chemical-heavy industries, the ComfortFlex WF5 nitrile glove stood out for its 15 mil thickness, embossed grip, and compliance with Federal Code 21CFR for food handling. Its flock-lined interior and liquid-proof properties support long-duration use in food processing and industrial cleaning applications.

For general-purpose use, the Magid ROC® GP102 offers a sustainable approach without sacrificing performance. Made from a 90% recycled polyester blend with a foam nitrile palm coating, this glove delivers ANSI Level 4 abrasion resistance along with flexibility and breathability. It is especially useful in fast-moving environments like logistics, maintenance, and general assembly.

Meanwhile, the TRX848 welding glove was noted for combining impact protection and flame resistance using Magid's M-Force Defense System and a premium cow grain shell, addressing the needs of welders and high-risk job sites.

The report also highlights arm protection, including the Magid M-GARD® 21G Hi-Vis Ultra-Thin Sleeve cut-resistant sleeves. These ultra-thin sleeves, available in both ANSI A4 and ANSI A6 cut protection levels, are made from lightweight 21-gauge fiber and come in 18- and 22-inch lengths. With a thumb slot, high-visibility design, and premium elastic bicep support, they offer extended protection for metalworking, automotive, and manufacturing environments.

Materials to Consider When Choosing Work Gloves

The report highlights several considerations for selecting appropriate work gloves, including material, grip, protection level, and fit. Material choice impacts both comfort and safety. Leather provides abrasion resistance and is suitable for lifting and rugged tasks. Nitrile and other synthetic blends are used for chemical handling and offer improved dexterity. Cotton and textile materials deliver breathability for lighter tasks requiring frequent movement.

Protection ratings based on ANSI or EN standards help determine a glove's suitability for specific hazards. Higher cut levels are recommended for sharp material handling, while puncture resistance is critical in industrial maintenance and healthcare waste disposal. For impact-prone tasks, gloves with thermoplastic rubber padding or similar reinforcements can help reduce blunt force injuries. Heat resistance is governed by ASTM F1060 or EN 407 standards, which ensure that gloves can safely withstand high temperatures.

Fit also remains a key consideration. Gloves should be snug enough to maintain control but not restrict movement. A proper fit supports compliance and improves wearability over long shifts. Many Magid gloves are offered in a wide range of sizes to accommodate diverse workforce needs.

Industry Outlook for Advancements in PPE

As industries continue to face rising expectations around worker safety, PPE remains a critical component of operational strategy. From regulatory compliance to worker retention and productivity, protective equipment like work gloves plays a central role. Brands that can offer both performance and adaptability are likely to gain more traction in 2025 and beyond.

With ongoing advancements in materials science and ergonomics, the work glove category is expected to see further innovations that prioritize user comfort, touchscreen compatibility, and hybrid protection features. Companies investing in purpose-built gloves tailored to specific applications are better positioned to minimize injuries and support safer, more efficient work environments.

Magid's presence in this space reflects a broader shift toward integrated, real-world safety solutions that align with modern industrial needs.

A Longstanding Commitment to Safety and Innovation

Founded in 1946, Magid began in Chicago as a small manufacturing facility and has grown into a leading supplier of PPE, serving companies across North America. Today, the company operates from a 700,000-square-foot facility with a global supply network and in-house manufacturing capabilities that support rapid innovation.

Magid's product development process includes continuous collaboration with industry partners to design PPE that meets evolving workplace demands. The company supplies over 700 brands and maintains a 98 percent same-day shipping rate. In 2024, Magid was recognized by Chicago Scholars with an Outstanding Company Service Award for its philanthropic and community engagement efforts.

The report notes that Magid's broad product catalog, focus on compliance, and ability to deliver specialized protection have positioned the company as a trusted resource for safety managers and procurement teams seeking reliable solutions.

