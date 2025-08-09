Kazakhstan, Russia Engage In Discussions On Almaty Nuclear Plant Project
Likhachev briefed the prime minister on project progress and mechanisms to increase Kazakhstani content in goods, services, and equipment, as well as plans for workforce involvement and knowledge exchange. The parties also discussed localizing nuclear fuel cycle processes and forming an international consortium with Kazakh and foreign partners.
The Russian side confirmed readiness to work with suppliers from Kazakhstan and other countries to ensure broad cooperation in the project. Bektenov stressed that the plant's construction is under the personal supervision of the president and that the government will provide full support for its implementation.
The completion of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant is planned for 2035–2036. On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan conducted a pivotal referendum regarding the establishment of nuclear power facilities. An overwhelming 71.12 percent of the electorate endorsed the initiative, accompanied by a voter engagement rate of 63.66 percent.
