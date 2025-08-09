Uzbekistan, U.S.-Based Air Products Discuss Strategic Co-Op In Clean Energy And Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Vaclav Harant, Vice President of Air Products Central Asia Group, to discuss ongoing initiatives and explore future opportunities for cooperation in sustainable energy, industrial modernization, and investment attraction, Trend reports.

Following the talks, the parties expressed a strong commitment to further enhancing their partnership and expanding collaboration in priority sectors. Special emphasis was placed on production localization and involving domestic enterprises in the adoption of advanced technologies for freezing, processing, and storing food products.

Air Products, a global leader in industrial gases, operates in over 50 countries. The company supplies gases, equipment, and technologies to sectors such as energy, chemicals, processing, and food industries. It serves multinational corporations and public-sector clients and is renowned for its leadership in clean hydrogen and sustainable energy solutions.

Since 2019, Air Products has invested $1.15 billion in three significant projects in Uzbekistan, including hydrogen synthesis at the Fergana Refinery and liquid carbon dioxide production at Navoiazot, underscoring its dedication to the industrial growth and energy sector development in Uzbekistan.