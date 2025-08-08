Ainewsbreaks Spotlight On ONAR Holding Corp.'S (ONAR) Strategic Playbook: AI-Optimized Campaigns

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) was featured in a recent article that discussed its strategy amid the AI era in marketing.“For years, speed was king in digital marketing. Agencies raced to deploy campaigns, iterate quickly, and exploit trends before they faded. But in 2025, this 'move fast and break things' mindset is showing its limits. The rise of AI and the complexity of today's customer journeys require more than just agility; they demand a strategic foundation that connects data, technology, and creativity in a measurable way,” the publication reads.“That shift is giving rise to a new class of agencies focused less on speed for speed's sake and more on cohesive systems that deliver reliable results. One such firm leading this evolution is ONAR Holding Corp... Cortex is ONAR's proprietary internal analytics platform, built to forecast optimal advertising spend across channels by using multi-touch attribution data and blending multiple machine learning/AI algorithms. By predicting where ad dollars are likely to generate the highest return, Cortex helps ONAR's agencies make more informed, data-backed budget decisions for clients. It's designed to enhance media efficiency by providing clear, actionable insights on spending allocation.”

To view the full article, visit

About ONAR Holding Corp.

ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as ONAR Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing and SEO: ONAR's high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing and Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing ONAR's agency clients, battle-tested by its network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

