Majestic Phoenix Drops“Drop” An Epic Synth Masterpiece

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 8, 2025 - Majestic Phoenix, the dynamic electronic duo formed by Aaron McLean and Von Hertzog, is proud to announce the release of their latest single, "Drop." This new track, a precursor to their highly anticipated debut EP, Manifest, delivers an epic synth soundstage that has already garnered significant critical acclaim:

"Sick song ...! Super fresh." ~ Kumori City

"Epic synth work on this one, great stuff again!" ~ jongurd

"Amazing track. Very dreamy and quite nostalgic. It has a great retro vibe and strong melodic elements." ~ Synthbuster

"Fantastic sound design, the mix is super clean, and the emotional tone hits just right." ~ Synthwave Girl

"Beautiful atmosphere and well-crafted production." ~ Rushkeys

"Great track with a cool experimental feel and some solid synth work!" ~ Synthwave Sounds

"The production is strong – really fat and powerful, with a dense, immersive atmosphere that pulls you in right away. The mix feels well-crafted, and there's a clear sense of control over the sound. You've built a moody, layered vibe that definitely stands out in terms of sonic depth." ~ Andy Korg

"Really loved the energy and synth layering." ~ Synergy

"The textures are beautifully moody, and we can hear the cinematic vision. Great vibe, very enjoyable listen." ~ Lickwid Playlists

"Dreamy and epic feeling of this track! I like the atmosphere you created." ~ Phil Odd

"Nice sonic texture and interesting transitions." ~ Palo Canto's Organic Techno selection

"A lot of talent and emotion in the composition." ~ Censored X

"Really cool sound design, some great textures throughout." ~ Departure

"Lovely synthwork." ~ Frequency State

“Digging the cinematic entrance and the epic feel to the synths along with the elaborate sound design.” ~ Art Vibes

The release of "Drop," following prior releases including Crystal and Drip, further sets the stage for the full Manifest EP, which promises to further explore the innovative and deeply personal sonic explorations of Majestic Phoenix.

Find Drop and other Majestic Phoenix music online at your favorite streaming or purchase location through this link . Media Kit with full biography, artist photographs, logos + more, is available for download here .

About Majestic Phoenix

Majestic Phoenix is the culmination of decades of friendship, shared passion, and artistic destiny between Aaron McLean and Von Hertzog. Their journey began in 1999 at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, where a mutual love for music ignited an immediate bond. Aaron, a multi-instrumentalist and composer since childhood, brings a deep understanding of melody and structure. Von, initially recognized as DJ Luciano and a hip-hop producer who worked with artists like Ghostface Killah and Shyheim, contributes a keen ear for audio engineering and production. After diverging paths in their careers, fate reunited them, leading to the creation of Majestic Phoenix. Their music, particularly their debut EP Manifest, represents a powerful rebirth and a testament to enduring creativity, weaving together experimental electronic sounds with a profound narrative.

Official website: .







Video Link: