Vodafone Fiji Relaunches Pacific Island Topup In Partnership With Elemt Technologies

MENAFN - GetNews)Vodafone Fiji has officially relaunched its Pacific Island TopUp (PITU) platform, through a strategic partnership with Elemt Technologies, marking a major step forward in regional digital connectivity. The enhanced e-commerce portal, accessible at , leverages Elemt's robust Cobalt platform to deliver a significantly improved mobile recharge experience. This collaboration focuses on providing users with a faster, more secure, and highly intuitive interface for all their top-up needs.

The redesigned platform supports both Vodafone and INKK Mobile subscribers, enabling seamless top-ups for customers across the Pacific Islands and the broader diaspora-particularly in Australia, New Zealand, and other Pacific communities. It allows users to send airtime and data to loved ones in Fiji and is available via web, Android, and iOS apps.

In addition to digital payments, the platform also supports physical voucher redemptions through retail partnerships with major chains such as IGA, FoodWorks, and Friendly Grocer, bridging the gap between online convenience and offline access.







“Our goal was to modernize the platform and make the user experience as intuitive and efficient as possible,” said Mr. Rajnesh Prasad, Regional Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Fiji.“The new feature-rich portal achieves that by delivering greater convenience and helping our customers stay connected wherever they are.”

This platform upgrade represents a significant milestone in Vodafone Fiji's broader digital transformation strategy and highlights Elemt Technologies ' growing influence within the global telecommunications solutions. As a leader in white-label digital commerce infrastructure, Elemt's Cobalt platform is designed to equip telecom operators with secure, scalable, and customizable digital solutions.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling digital transformation in underserved markets,” said Mr. Raja Haider, Global Head of Business Development at Elemt Technologies.“We are proud to support Vodafone Fiji in making mobile connectivity more accessible for communities across the region.”

About Pacific Island TopUp (PITU):

Pacific Island TopUp is a cross-border mobile recharge solution designed to serve customers across the Pacific Islands and global diaspora. PITU blends the speed and convenience of digital transactions with the accessibility of physical retail, enabling seamless mobile top-ups from anywhere in the world.

About Vodafone Fiji:

Vodafone Fiji is the leading telecommunications provider in the Pacific Islands, committed to innovation and regional connectivity. It delivers reliable mobile, broadband, and digital services tailored to meet the evolving needs of Pacific communities.

About Elemt Technologies:

Elemt Technologies is a global provider of white-label digital commerce platforms . Its flagship product, Cobalt, powers fast, secure, and scalable e-commerce infrastructure for telecom and digital service providers worldwide. Elemt is dedicated to enhancing digital access and simplifying service delivery across emerging and developed markets alike.

Learn more at |