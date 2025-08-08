Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Announces Closing Of C$891,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) -("" or the ""), is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "") to raise total gross proceeds of C$891,000, which was conditionally approved by the TSX-V.As part of the Offering, the Company issued 7,425,000 units (the "") at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "") in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "") of the Company. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "") at an exercise price per Warrant Share of $0.22 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.The Common Shares, Warrants, Finders Warrants and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day until December 9, 2025.The net proceeds of this financing will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations and general working capital requirements that includes funding its strategic direction to advance the battery technology and the development and application of advanced materials.In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fee totaling $42,480 and issued 354,000 warrants (the ""). Each Finder Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.22 per common share until August 8, 2027.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities issued under the Offering in the United States. The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Offering; the Company's ability to maintain its existing operations; the advancement of the Company's strategic direction in battery technology and the development and application of advanced materials; that it will receive all necessary approvals and permits; that market conditions and demand for advanced materials and graphite will remain favourable; and that required funding will be available on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions; regulatory and permitting risks; changes in economic conditions; risks related to strategic development and technical feasibility; risks related to commercialization, metallurgical performance, and commercial viability; the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all; operational risks associated with research, development, and commercialization; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

