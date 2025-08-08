Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Vehemently Deplores Israel's Plot To Control Gaza


2025-08-08 07:06:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- France on Friday, denounced in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation plot aiming to expand its military operations so as to control Gaza City, and then the whole Strip.
In a statement, French ministry of foreign affairs affirmed the country's categorical rejection of any scheme aiming to occupy Gaza or force its residents for forced displacement.
It noted that such plots constitute a perilous violation of international law and threaten aggravating humanitarian situation.
Such steps are direct attacks on the legitimate aspirations of Palestinian people to establish a viable sovereign state to live in peace side by side to Israel, it stated.
Continued military operations undermine the region's stability, and such acts will not change matters to boost the security of Israel and its citizens, it elaborated.
France called on Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release all hostages, and accept the ceasefire proposals.
Paris affirmed continuing its efforts for the two-state solution, the only choice to ensure shared safe and permanent peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, according to the statement. (end)
