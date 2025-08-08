Dermarite Industries Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of Dermakleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, And Perigiene Products Due To Burkholderia Cepacia Contamination
|
0092BB
|
30586A
|
7/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
30586B
|
7/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box
|
0092BB
|
30626A
|
7/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
30628A
|
8/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
30657A
|
8/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
30741A
|
7/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
30871A
|
10/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
40002A
|
12/2025
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
40012A
|
1/2026
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
40301A
|
3/2026
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
40789 A
|
9/2026
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
50068B
|
1/2027
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
50144A
|
2/2027
|
DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,
|
0092BB
|
50149A
|
2/2027
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
30550A
|
7/2025
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
30670A
|
8/2025
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
30682A
|
8/2025
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
40025A
|
1/2026
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
40375A
|
4/2026
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
40427A
|
5/2026
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
40436A
|
5/2026
|
DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,
|
0090BB
|
50068A
|
1/2027
|
DermaSarra 7.5oz, 24/case
|
00188
|
40187.2
|
2/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
30705A
|
8/2025
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
30771A
|
9/2025
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
30920A
|
10/2025
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
40016A
|
1/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
40303A
|
4/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
40428A
|
5/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
40505A
|
6/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
41053C
|
12/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
41053A
|
12/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
41053B
|
12/2026
|
KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case
|
0093F
|
50017A
|
1/2027
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
31013A
|
11/2025
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40345A
|
4/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40355A
|
4/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40571A
|
6/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40580A
|
6/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40587A
|
7/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40591A
|
7/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40870.1
|
10/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
40877.1
|
10/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
41093A
|
12/2026
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
50072A
|
1/2027
|
PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case
|
00198
|
50079A
|
1/2027
DermaRite has notified its distributors and customers by e-mail to immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility's process.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can call Mary Goldberg at 973-569-9000 x104 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or email [email protected] .
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
-
Complete and submit the report Online:
Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
SOURCE DermaRiteWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment