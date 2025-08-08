Dermarite Industries Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of Dermakleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, And Perigiene Products Due To Burkholderia Cepacia Contamination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermaRite Industries, LLC is voluntarily recalling individual lots of products in the table below due to microbial contamination identified as Burkholderia cepecia.





DermaRite >10/case 0092BB 30586A 7/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 30586B 7/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box

, 10/case 0092BB 30626A 7/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 30628A 8/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 30657A 8/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 30741A 7/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 30871A 10/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 40002A 12/2025 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 40012A 1/2026 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 40301A 3/2026 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 40789 A 9/2026 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 50068B 1/2027 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 50144A 2/2027 DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box,

10/case 0092BB 50149A 2/2027 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 30550A 7/2025 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 30670A 8/2025 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 30682A 8/2025 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 40025A 1/2026 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 40375A 4/2026 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 40427A 5/2026 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 40436A 5/2026 DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box,

12/case 0090BB 50068A 1/2027 DermaSarra 7.5oz, 24/case 00188 40187.2 2/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30705A 8/2025 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30771A 9/2025 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30920A 10/2025 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40016A 1/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40303A 4/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40428A 5/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40505A 6/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053C 12/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053A 12/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053B 12/2026 KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 50017A 1/2027 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 31013A 11/2025 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40345A 4/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40355A 4/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40571A 6/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40580A 6/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40587A 7/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40591A 7/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40870.1 10/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40877.1 10/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 41093A 12/2026 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 50072A 1/2027 PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 50079A 1/2027

DermaRite has notified its distributors and customers by e-mail to immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility's process.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can call Mary Goldberg at 973-569-9000 x104 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or email [email protected] .

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.



Complete and submit the report Online: Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SOURCE DermaRite

