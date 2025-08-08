Black-Owned Fashion Brand Launches E-Commerce Store To Empower Body Positivity In Underserved Communities

East Hills Casuals Logo

East Hills Casuals brings inclusive sizing and sustainable women's fashion to the forefront with a focus on affordability and accessibility

MONROEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- East Hills Casuals , a Black-owned fashion label rooted in community and representation, announces the launch of its new e-commerce store dedicated to sustainable women's fashion. The brand aims to fill a longstanding gap in the market for stylish clothes for curvy women and plus-size fashion for petites, two segments often overlooked by mainstream retailers.Founded with a mission to make fashion accessible and empowering for women of all sizes, East Hills Casuals combines inclusive sizing clothing with soft fabrics for sensitive skin and breathable clothing for women. The new collection features a mix of everyday outfits for women and minimalist fashion for women that supports both comfort and confidence.“Major fashion retailers have consistently ignored the needs of plus-size women, especially those seeking stylish, high-quality clothing,” says Eon McKenzie, founder of East Hills Casuals.“Our brand is here to change that by offering capsule wardrobe options for over 40, eco-friendly activewear for women, and a wide range of affordable women's clothing created in small batches to ensure quality and uniqueness.”As part of its commitment to sustainability, East Hills Casuals uses ethical production practices and sources materials that align with its values as one of the emerging ethical fashion brands USA consumers can trust. Every piece is designed with functionality, versatility, and longevity in mind, reflecting women's fashion 2025 trends without compromising the environment or comfort.The brand's online store features an intuitive shopping experience and size-inclusive guides that cater to all body types. Customers can browse curated collections that prioritize soft, breathable, and stylish clothing tailored for diverse lifestyles.East Hills Casuals is more than a fashion label. It is a movement to reshape how women see themselves in clothing and how the industry treats plus-size consumers. By championing inclusive design and mindful production, the brand offers not just clothes but confidence for every woman.

Eon Mckenzie

Eon Mckenzie East Hills Casuals

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.