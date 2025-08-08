Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or the "Company") (NYSE: LMT ).
IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.
Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected] , by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (2) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (3) that Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to report significant losses; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:
Howard G. Smith, Esq.,
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,
3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,
Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,
Call us at: (215) 638-4847
Email us at: [email protected] ,
Visit our website at: .
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
