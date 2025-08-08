Prize AI Technologies Launches $PRIZE Token Presale, Raises $100K+ Targeting $400B Arcade & Casino Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prize AI Technologies launched a $PRIZE token presale, raising $100K+ in the first week and targeting the $400B arcade/casino market. The platform integrates AI analytics with blockchain rewards through a consumer app and an operator dashboard. Stage 1 tokens are priced at $0.01 and have 33% APR staking yields.









SYDNEY, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prize AI Technologies , a pioneering Web3 company that integrates AI with physical entertainment machines and blockchain rewards, today announced the launch of its $PRIZE utility token presale, raising over $100,000 in the first week. Targeting the $400 billion global arcade, casino, and vending market, Prize AI Technologies has built a full-stack ecosystem combining a consumer app, operator dashboard, staking, and CertiK-audited smart contracts to reward customers, optimize operations, and automate loyalty.

The $PRIZE Token Powers a comprehensive consumer app that enables direct connection to arcade machines, vending units, and casino equipment. The platform supports fiat and crypto payments with integrated wallet and bank-withdrawal features, automatically delivering 4-cent crypto rewards per dollar spent. Users receive location-based alerts for nearby machines, promotions, and giveaways through the app's intelligent notification system.

The platform provides an AI-driven dashboard for venue operators, delivering insights on customer behavior, peak hours, and machine profitability. The system enables automated, real-time marketing campaigns with performance tracking capabilities and includes anomaly detection with proactive maintenance alerts. Through transparent profit-sharing, net profits flow directly to token holders via smart contracts.

The infrastructure features staking capabilities offering up to 33 percent APR real yields derived from verified machine revenue, all secured through a CertiK-audited innovative contract framework.

Presale participants can access Stage 1 pricing at $0.01 per token. The company has launched a $1.5 million airdrop, distributing 5,000 tokens each to 2,000 eligible users, with a double airdrop bonus of 10,000 tokens for purchases over $100. A 6 million token giveaway will also award 20 winners with 300,000 tokens each.

"We are modernizing an industry that is lagging in tech," said a Prize AI Technologies spokesperson. "With AI and $PRIZE, everyday machines become powerful marketing and rewards engines."

The market opportunity spans a $400 billion industry with 1.9 percent CAGR growth over five years. Prize AI Technologies has selected Australia as its pilot market, leveraging over 200,000 arcade and vending machines. Future expansion phases target Japan's $22.4 billion gaming market with 6.9 percent CAGR growth and Southeast Asia's $14.8 billion gaming segment.

Prize AI Technologies delivers decentralized, AI-powered marketing, rewards, and analytics tools worldwide for entertainment venues. By tying token value directly to on-site machine interactions, $PRIZE creates a sustainable ecosystem that drives consumer engagement and operational efficiency.

