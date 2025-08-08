Phunware Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| US-GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended June
30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(3,144
|)
|$
|(2,631
|)
|$
|(6,867
|)
|$
|(4,923
|)
|Add back: Depreciation
|4
|4
|8
|8
|Add back: Interest expense
|5
|8
|14
|116
|Less: Interest income
|(1,094
|)
|(239
|)
|(2,213
|)
|(379
|)
|EBITDA
|(4,229
|)
|(2,858
|)
|(9,058
|)
|(5,178
|)
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|118
|660
|204
|1,290
|Less: Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(535
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,111
|)
|$
|(2,198
|)
|$
|(8,854
|)
|$
|(4,423
|)
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.
Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.
For more information on Phunware, please visit . To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware's mobile app technologies, visit ai.phunware.com .
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
...
Phunware Media Contact:
Joe McGurk, Managing Director
917-259-6895
...
| Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets:
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|106,264
|$
|112,974
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $239 and $166 as
of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|379
|276
|Digital currencies
|108
|103
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|456
|406
|Total current assets
|107,207
|113,759
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|16
|24
|Right-of-use asset, net
|699
|840
|Other assets
|158
|158
|Total non-current assets
|873
|1,022
|Total assets
|$
|108,080
|$
|114,781
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,573
|$
|3,754
|Accrued expenses
|176
|148
|Deferred revenue
|885
|1,034
|Lease liability
|327
|313
|PhunCoin subscription payable
|1,202
|1,202
|Total current liabilities
|6,163
|6,451
|Deferred revenue
|864
|528
|Lease liability
|453
|619
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|1,317
|1,147
|Total liabilities
|7,480
|7,598
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
| Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
20,183,043 shares issued and 20,172,913 shares outstanding as of June 30,
2025 and 20,166,665 shares issued and 20,156,535 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2024
|2
|2
|Treasury stock
|(502
|)
|(502
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|421,287
|421,003
|Accumulated deficit
|(320,187
|)
|(313,320
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|100,600
|107,183
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|108,080
|$
|114,781
| Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|455
|$
|1,011
|$
|1,143
|$
|1,932
|Cost of revenues
|265
|541
|594
|938
|Gross profit
|190
|470
|549
|994
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|690
|609
|1,586
|1,052
|General and administrative
|2,790
|2,299
|6,254
|4,770
|Research and development
|970
|496
|1,783
|980
|Total operating expenses
|4,450
|3,404
|9,623
|6,802
|Operating loss
|(4,260
|)
|(2,934
|)
|(9,074
|)
|(5,808
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(5
|)
|(8
|)
|(14
|)
|(116
|)
|Interest income
|1,094
|239
|2,213
|379
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|535
|Other income, net
|27
|72
|8
|87
|Total other income
|1,116
|303
|2,207
|885
|Loss before taxes
|(3,144
|)
|(2,631
|)
|(6,867
|)
|(4,923
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(3,144
|)
|(2,631
|)
|(6,867
|)
|(4,923
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic & diluted
|20,171,639
|8,299,323
|20,170,639
|7,581,774
| Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(6,867
|)
|$
|(4,923
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(535
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|204
|1,290
|Other adjustments
|193
|434
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(126
|)
|(422
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(50
|)
|81
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(153
|)
|(3,158
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(178
|)
|(373
|)
|Deferred revenue
|187
|(422
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities from continued operations
|(6,790
|)
|(8,028
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(177
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,790
|)
|(8,205
|)
|Investing activities
|Net cash for investing activities
|-
|-
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|80
|24,640
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|80
|24,640
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,710
|)
|16,435
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|112,974
|3,934
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|106,264
|$
|20,369
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest paid
|$
|14
|$
|12
|Income taxes paid
|$
|21
|$
|40
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
|Issuance of common stock upon conversion of the 2022 Promissory Note
|$
|-
|$
|4,505
|Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses and consulting fees
|$
|-
|$
|35
