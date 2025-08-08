Phunware Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Liquidity Powering New Technology Improvements, AI Integration and Corporate Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights



Software subscriptions and services revenue decreased 16% to $0.4 million in Q2 2025, as compared to Q2 2024.

Q2 2025 software and subscription bookings totaled $0.6 million.

Software subscriptions and services gross margin improved 1,694 basis points to 43.9% in Q2 2025 from 26.9% in Q2 2024.

Net loss was $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million in the previous year period.

Net loss per share improved to ($0.16) per share in Q2 2025, as compared to ($0.32) per share in Q2 2024. Net cash used in operations decreased to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the previous year period.

Recent Business Highlights



Debuted hospitality AI features to streamline mobile interaction at the 2025 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) Appointed Mr. Jeremy Krol, the Company's current Chief Operating Officer, as new Interim CEO.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2025 was highlighted by new product innovation and technology expansion with the highly-anticipated introduction of Phunware AI solutions,” said Jeremy Krol, interim CEO of Phunware. "We are proud to showcase and demo our new AI Concierge product feature and Guest Services Agent product feature at HITEC® in Indianapolis. Although still in development, we believe these product features will help hoteliers unlock additional revenue by utilizing AI in their hospitality applications."

“A release of Map Editor 3.0 provided customers with significant platform upgrades and marks the largest update to our Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform to date. We also deployed 6 updates across our Support & Maintenance mobile applications to improve performance and security across customer installations.

"Second quarter software subscriptions and services revenues of $0.4 million and gross margin of 43.9% were mainly driven by recurring revenue from our existing customers. Software bookings for the second quarter were $0.6 million, all of which represented new customer logos for the Company, as we accelerate our pipeline and simultaneously shorten the sales cycle. We currently have four new customers in development and on track to launch next quarter in the hospitality and healthcare industries.

“Last month, I had the privilege of stepping into the role of Interim CEO after serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and fractional COO over the past year. We remain committed to advancing our investment in AI. In the months ahead, we'll be engaging with existing customers to launch pilot testing programs for our AI Personal Concierge, while also continuing internal development and testing of our Guest Services Agent feature. As we look ahead, our focus is firmly on strengthening our business and sales initiatives around our existing products, where we're seeing strong momentum-particularly following the success of HITEC. Lastly, Phunware continues to have ample liquidity. In the coming months, I will be working with our board on the deployment of capital for organic and inorganic growth," concluded Krol.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation, and further adjusted for non-cash impairment, valuation adjustments and stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides additional information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

