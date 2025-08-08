Final Countdown: San Francisco Set To Host B2B's Boldest Voices At Marketers Connect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join industry experts from Autodesk, Suki AI, and Onix at this high-impact B2B event hosted by Vereigen Media.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one week away! San Francisco will be the epicenter of B2B marketing innovation as Marketers Connect lands at Hotel Zelos on August 14, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM PDT . This exclusive event is hosted by Vereigen Media . They are uniting the top marketing minds from leading tech firms like Autodesk, Suki AI, and Onix.

“The most valuable thing in B2B today isn't just tech, it's trust and transparency. This event is about building a community of marketers who share, collaborate, and grow together.”

- Anuj Pakhare , CEO & Founder at Vereigen Media.

Seats are filling fast. Reserve your spot now !









Why you can't skip this event.

From AI-powered campaigns to advanced content syndication and human-verified engagement, Marketers Connect is not just another networking mixer. It's a strategic meeting of decision-makers , growth marketers , and demand gen leaders. They aim to remain at the forefront of a marketing environment that prioritizes data and focuses on privacy.





Discover What's Next - Learn how verified content engagement and AI are reshaping B2B lead generation .

Actionable Takeaways - Useful tips to boost your ABM, demand gen, and digital campaigns. Real Conversations, Real Value - An exclusive event room full of intelligent marketers eager to share insights and drive progress.



Hear from the Industry Experts -Panelists include:





Karina Shabelsky (Suki AI)

Jessie Wu (Autodesk)

Erica Bowman ( Autodesk)

Connie Wu (Onix) Doug Detlefsen (Vereigen Media)



Event Details



Location: Hotel Zelos, Angel's Share Patio, 12 4th St, San Francisco, CA

Date: August 14, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT



Agenda



6:00–7:00 PM: Cocktails & Light Bites

7:00–8:00 PM: Expert Panel Discussion 8:00–9:00 PM: Networking



Limited seats remaining. Register Now !

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is redefining how B2B marketers drive real engagement. Their strategy prioritizes first-party data , human verification and zero outsourcing . This ensures a connection with real decision-makers. Solutions like Verified Content Engagement to VM Engage assists you in connecting with the key individuals at the right companies and conveying your message effectively.

Trusted by leading tech brands. Proven to drive real results.

Leads. Done Right.

Join the Conversation That's Redefining B2B?

Spots are limited, and decision-makers are already signing up. Don't miss it.

Register now and make your brand part of the exclusive conversation that's shaping the future of B2B marketing.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

