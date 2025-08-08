Rossario George Wins The 2025 Stellar Business Award For Luxury Lifestyle Global

Rossario George wins the 2025 Stellar Business Award for redefining luxury with bold design, sustainability, and ethical excellence.

- Tony Vincente, CEO/Designer of Rossario GeorgeSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where luxury often chases trends, Rossario George continues to shape them. Today, we're proud to share that our house has been named the winner of the 2025 Stellar Business Award for Luxury Lifestyle – Global - an honor that cements our place among the fashion elite.From the moment we opened our doors in 2018, our vision has been unapologetically clear: luxury must have a conscience. Under the creative and strategic leadership of our founder and CEO, Tony Vincente, Rossario George has woven sustainability, ethical practices, and inclusivity into every seam, stitch, and shade.Our collections - from the molten gold tones of the Honey Collection to the architectural elegance of Uccello - have become a love letter to individuality. Each piece is designed to make the wearer feel empowered, seen, and unstoppable. And while our designs have graced runways and caught the eye of tastemakers worldwide, it's our cruelty-free beauty, eco-conscious fashion, and commitment to ethical sourcing that set us apart in an industry still finding its moral footing.The Stellar Business Award Committee praised Rossario George for outstanding growth, market impact, customer experience, and service to the global community. Our consistently glowing reviews and strong ethical stance placed us alongside - and in competition with - fashion powerhouses like Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Chanel. This year, the decision was unanimous.About Rossario GeorgeRossario George is a luxury fashion and beauty house founded in 2018 by designer and CEO Tony Vincente. Known for bold, inclusive designs and a commitment to sustainability, the brand offers couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, and beauty products that redefine modern luxury. Every collection is a celebration of self-expression, artistry, and purpose.This award marks a milestone in our journey - but it's just the beginning. The future of luxury is ethical, and Rossario George will continue leading the way.Explore the award-winning world of Rossario George at RossarioGeorge

