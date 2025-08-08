USX Cyber® Launches Integrated Application Control Module In GUARDIENT® Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading innovator in cybersecurity and compliance automation, proudly announces the release of its-a powerful enhancement to its flagshipplatform. Built for both end-user simplicity and enterprise-grade remote management, the new feature redefines how organizations control what runs on their systems.

Engineered for seamless policy enforcement and instant response, the Application Control module empowers security teams to easily allow or deny application launches across all protected endpoints. Whether it's preventing unauthorized software or ensuring only approved tools can run, this new module offers click-to-act precision -no scripting or guesswork required.

“Our mission has always been to deliver world-class protection in a way that doesn't slow down business,” said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber.“With this new module, organizations gain real-time control over the applications running in their environment-all from the same intuitive dashboard they already know and trust.”

The module is fully integrated into GUARDIENT , meaning it works hand-in-hand with the platform's built-in SIEM visibility , Active Response automation , and policy enforcement engine . Every action-whether an application is blocked or allowed-is automatically logged and correlated with broader security signals, enabling smarter decisions and faster remediation.

Key Features:



Effortless allow/deny rules for any application

Real-time enforcement across Windows and macOS endpoints

Remote policy updates from the centralized GUARDIENT console

Integrated SIEM logging and alerting Active Response tie-ins for automated threat containment



This launch is the latest evolution in USX Cyber's strategy to deliver one unified platform for endpoint security, compliance automation, and threat response-without requiring dozens of separate tools.

About USX Cyber®



USX Cyber® is a security-driven compliance company focused on protecting and empowering small to mid-sized businesses. Its flagship platform, GUARDIENT® , unifies endpoint protection, SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and now Agentic AI , to deliver powerful cybersecurity in a simplified, affordable package.



