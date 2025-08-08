Real Estate Meets Fintech: Shakib Uddin's Global Trade Bangladesh Launches New Dubai Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trade Bangladesh, a marketing and business development firm known for accelerating growth in fintech, blockchain, and trading platforms, has officially launched a real estate investment platform in Dubai. This new venture marks the company's strategic diversification into the UAE's high-growth property market.

The platform aims to connect South Asian and global investors with curated real estate development opportunities across Dubai, offering access to pre-construction projects, marketing advisory, and investment syndication.

New Vertical, Same Proven Approach

Backed by its track record in scaling digital finance platforms such as PIPS STAR-a multi-asset forex trading platform-Global Trade Bangladesh is applying its marketing intelligence and investor outreach expertise to real estate. The initiative builds upon its core strengths: localized growth campaigns, lead generation, and community engagement across emerging markets.

“Our entry into real estate is not a pivot-it's an extension of what we already do well: connect credible projects with global investors through structured communication and value-driven positioning,” said Shakib Uddin , Founder and CEO of Global Trade Bangladesh.

Key Features of the Real Estate Investment Platform:



Pre-Vetted Projects : Focus on high-potential residential and commercial developments in Dubai

Investor Onboarding : Tools and support to guide first-time and seasoned investors

Cross-Border Marketing : Tailored campaigns to engage diaspora and institutional interest Growth Advisory : Support for real estate developers in branding and investor outreach

Real Estate Meets Fintech

The company will continue operating its fintech vertical, including marketing services for PIPS STAR, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with notable user growth across South Asia. Global Trade Bangladesh now offers an integrated approach for both digital asset and physical asset investments, catering to clients seeking diversification.

“Dubai's real estate market is ripe with opportunity, and we see strong demand from South Asian investors looking for structured access,” added Uddin.“With our expansion, we're positioning ourselves as a cross-industry growth partner-spanning fintech and real estate.”

About Global Trade Bangladesh

Founded in 2020, Global Trade Bangladesh is a marketing and business growth firm serving clients in fintech, blockchain, trading, and real estate. The company specializes in investor outreach, localized campaigns, and market entry strategy, with a strong footprint across South Asia and the Middle East.

