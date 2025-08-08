Ethereum Transactions Hit Record High As Rally Accelerates

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) transactions have hit a record high as the current rally in the %Cryptocurrency accelerates.

The seven-day average of daily transactions on the Ethereum blockchain reached 1.74 million this week, overtaking the previous record of 1.65 million set in May 2021.

The spike in activity comes as Ethereum's price rallies, having gained 54% in the last month to trade at just under $4,000 U.S. per digital token.

Ethereum is up a further 2% on Aug. 8 after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that allows Americans to hold crypto in their 401(k) retirement accounts.

Additionally, a growing number of publicly traded companies are buying Ethereum and adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets as part of a crypto treasury strategy.

Corporations now hold $11.77 billion U.S. worth of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, according to market data.

The entire crypto sector is also getting a lift from news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ended its lawsuit against %Ripple Labs, the firm behind the XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) cryptocurrency.

%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $117,000 U.S.