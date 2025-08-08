Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heartflow IPO: Stock Rockets On Nasdaq Debut

2025-08-08 03:22:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of medical tech company Heartflow Inc. (HTFL) surged 48% on Friday in its Nasdaq debut after the company raised nearly $317 million from its initial public offering.

The shares traded at $28.18 at 1:33 p.m. ET on Friday, compared to a public offering price of $19.00 per share.

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

